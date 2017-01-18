Dallas-Area Police Officer Killed in Standoff

A Dallas-area police officer is dead following a standoff late Tuesday Night.

Police in Little Elm–north of Dallas–said it all began with a man barricading himself inside of a home.

“When officers began establishing a perimeter to contain the situation, the suspect fired at officers–and officers responded with gunfire” Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison said.

On e of those shots fired struck one of Harrison’s officers.

“It’s with a heavy heart and sadness that we announce the passing of Detective Jerry Walker” Harrison said.

The man who barricaded himself inside of that house would later be found dead by officers.