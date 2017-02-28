Dallas Senator Apologizes for School Choice Flap

A Dallas State Senator says he’s sorry for getting a little testy during a discussion of school choice with a Richardson ISD group Monday.

“They have to be in our district… no, they have to go to our schools. That is selfishness” Huffines told the group when he started hearing some opposition to school choice.

“So you’re saying ok… since we’re not giving them enough money to pay for all their education, screw them… they can’t go to private school?” Huffines said at one point, later adding “You want to give them a full tuition? That is the most selfish thing I’ve ever heard.”

A day later at the State Capitol in Austin, Huffines expressed some regret after looking back on what happened.

“My tone and approach yesterday (Monday) were out of line… and, I’m sorry for engaging in a heated debate with that group” Huffines said, though quickly adding “I will not apologize for defending a policy that will benefit students, parents, and schools in the State of Texas.”

The Senator admitted he is a big believer in school choice.

“I am passionate about school choice, because school choice focuses on the students” Huffines said.