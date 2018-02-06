Data: Rate of attempted suicide doubles in Texas prisons

HOUSTON (AP) — Data figures show the rate of attempted suicide recorded inside the Texas prison system has more than doubled in four years.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice data outlined in Emergency Action Center reports show state prisons averaged 65 suicide attempts per month in 2013. In the first eleven months of 2017, the prisons averaged 150 attempts per month.

The Houston Chronicle reports that some experts point to staff turnover and an increasing prison population with mental illnesses as to what’s behind the shift. But the department says the increase stems from a push for better suicide prevention training that could have broadened the understanding of what’s considered an attempt.

Department spokesman Jason Clark says most attempts don’t result in death and nearly 90 percent don’t involve recorded injuries.