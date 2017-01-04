Daughter Of Local Pastor Missing

A local Pastor is asking for help in locating his 14 year old daughter.

David Lindow is Pastor at the First Baptist Church of Universal City.

He says his daughter MiKayla was last seen at their home in Cibolo Monday night.

“I saw her at around 10:15, I went to check on her before I went to bed and she was gone. Some of her belongings were gone.”

Lindow says he knows the people MiKayla usually hangs out with and he believes she ran away with someone she met online.

MiKayla is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds with dark hair and eyes. She also has a large surgical scar on her chest.

Anyone with information can call the Heidi Search Center or the Cibolo Police Department.