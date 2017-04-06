“David’s Law” Gets a TX Senate Committee Hearing

An emotional, heart-wrenching visit to the State Capitol in Austin for the parents of David Molak.

Matt and Maurine Molak appeared before the Texas Senate’s State Affairs Committee Thursday Afternoon, urging Senators to approve what has become known as “David’s Law.”

“Thousands are suffering in silence–many of whom are contemplating suicide as we speak” Matt Molak told the Panel Thursday, hoping some positive change can come out of the suicide of his son, an Alamo Heights High School student who took his own life after being relentlessly cyber bullied.

“I’m not alone. There’s four other children that have taken their lives after being bullied over the last nine months here in Texas” Molak said.

David’s mother Maurine added her voice to the appeal, joined by family members of other cyber bullying victims.

“His (David’s) aggressors used videos, Instagram, Facebook, regular text, and other social media apps to torment him” Maurine Molak said.

“There should be some consequences for the people who coerce our children to hurt themselves” said Senator Jose Menendez, who is leading the push for “David’s Law” in the Texas Senate.

“We should do everything we can before any more children die” Menendez said, adding “I don’t think we should go home after this Session without us doing something” Menendez said.

A committee vote could come as soon as Monday.