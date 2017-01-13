“Day the Music Died” Survivor Passes

The man on the losing side of a coin flip that would become a turning point in Texas–and American music history has died.

Tommy Allsup’s family said the former guitar player for Buddy Holly passed away Wednesday at the age of 85 at a hospital in Missouri following complications from hernia surgery.

In 1959, Allsup and Ritchie Valens flipped for a seat on the plane that would eventually crash in Iowa, killing Valens, Holly, and the Big Bopper.

The Big Bopper was on the plane after Waylon Jennings–who was also a member of Holly’s band for what was called the “Winter Dance Party Tour”–gave him what was supposed to be his seat.

Funeral services are expected next week. Allsup will be buried near his hometown of Owasso, Oklahoma.