Daycare Fire Sends Smoke Over City

By KTSA News Staff

A huge fire at a Northside daycare center sends thick black smoke in to the air–which could be seen for miles.

“Terrified. I’m really scared. I parked over there and walked over here because they wouldn’t let me in. But they said they’re ok–and that’s all that matters really” Denise Abrego told KTSA News, after she rushed to the daycare near Thousand Oaks and Wetmore–on what was her grandson’s second day there.

All children have been accounted for. They will be transported to the Bright Kids Daycare on Clear Spring, where parents can pick them up.

Meanwhile, the cleanup of the fire will take some time.

“It’s most likely going to be a total loss. Heavy fire involvement, smoke” SAFD’s Joe Arrington said, adding “It did burn quickly, so we’re fortunate everyone was able to get out safely.”