Days Long Manhunt Ends on SE Side

After two days of chasing–police have finally managed to bring what has become a high profile manhunt to a peaceful end.

“We had information that they were at this location” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Wednesday Morning–after the group was tracked to a motel near Roosevelt and Steves.

“Once we got that information, we brought our resources down here” McManus said.

A short time later, swat officers were able to take two men and a woman in to custody without any further incident.

“We were afraid that there was going to be a situation where there would be a violent encounter” McManus said following the arrests.

The three were at the center of a manhunt that led to a lock down of areas around the North Star Mall Tuesday Afternoon. One of them may also have fired a shot at a Department of Public Safety Trooper Monday Morning–sparking another manhunt near U.S. Highway 281 and Loop 410.

At least one of the people under arrest is believed to have shot a letter carrier in Spring Branch a few days ago.

“These three individuals were very, very dangerous” McManus said.