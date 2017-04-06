Deadline Day to Register for Spring Elections

The May 6th Spring Elections are getting a lot of attention. A hotly contested Mayor’s race and several key bond questions are sure to bring a lot of people to the polls.

Before you can cast a ballot, either through early voting or by going to a polling place on election day, you have to register.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen says that if you haven’t registered yet, you’re time is almost up as today is the deadline.

The easiest way to register is to go to the Bexar County Elections website, fill out the registration form, then print it and bring it by the elections office on South Frio.

Callanen says your registration form has to be turned in by 5.