12 Dead in Church Bus Crash in Uvalde County

A major accident–which we are told has resulted in more than one death in Uvalde County Wednesday Afternoon.

That crash has closed Highway 83 south of Garner State Park. Traffic is being rerouted on to State Highway 127 and FM 1050.

We have learned the crash involved a bus from the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels. The church said that bus was bringing seniors back from a retreat.

A total of 14 people were aboard that bus, which was involved in a head-on crash with a pickup truck.

In all, the Texas Department of Public Safety said twelve people died in the crash, three more were hurt.

We’re told the road will be closed for several hours in that area as the investigation in to the crash continues.