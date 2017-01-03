Deadly Hit and Run in New Braunfels

New Braunfels Police are trying to find the driver in a deadly hit and run Tuesday morning.

Police think a woman was trying to cross all of the lanes on I-35 Southbound around 10:30am Tuesday, when she was hit by an on-coming vehicle. That driver did not stop.

First responders found the victim unconscious and not breathing, she was taking to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers. Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment.