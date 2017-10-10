Deadly Home Invasion in Universal City

By Bill O’Neil

An 18-year old faces a capital murder charge after a home invasion ends in gunfire in Universal City early Tuesday morning.

It happened at around 2:30 at a home on Ulysses–where a 51-year old man woke up after hearing the burglar break in to his house. That’s when the man armed himself–and began to look in to what was happening.

“When he exited his bedroom, he was confronted by (the burglar) and shots were exchanged” Universal City Police Detective Lieutenant Steve Mihalski told KTSA News, adding “The homeowner suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to the hospital and he passed away. The burglar was hit twice as well. He managed to leave the house.”

Neighbors found the teen outside of a nearby house a short time later. At last check he was at a hospital in stable condition and expected to survive his wounds.

Police don’t believe there’s any connection between the pair.

“We don’t believe there’s any connection at all–and we’ve taken one other burglary of a vehicle report this morning in that same neighborhood. We think it’s just a random neighborhood that he targeted” Mihalski said.

Mihalski also said officers are convinced there’s no further danger in the area.

“We don’t have any reason to believe that there was anyone else involved. We think this guy was acting alone.”