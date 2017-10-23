Death Penalty Opponents Bring Message to S.A.

The Texas Journey of Hope 2017 tour is in San Antonio this week spreading the message of forgiveness and healing to discuss alternatives to the death penalty.

“My wife was murdered and then I was falsely accused, wrongly convicted and ultimately exonerated so I can also present the perspective of an exoneree,” Journey of Hope co-founder George White said. He is one of 12 people speaking at churches, high schools and colleges.

Participants are nearly halfway through their 21-day tour. It has already gone through Houston and Dallas. Austin is next on the list.

The remaining public events in San Antonio are:

Monday, Oct. 23; noon – Texas A&M University San Antonio – Vista Room, 4th Floor of CAB

Texas A&M University San Antonio Wednesday, Oct. 25; 6 – 7:30 p.m. – St. John’s Luthern Church – Chapel

– St. John’s Luthern Church – Chapel Wednesday, Oct. 25; 6:30 – 8 p.m. – Turkish Raindrop House

Thursday, Oct. 26; 4-6 p.m. – St. Mary’s University, Law Library, Law Alumni Room

