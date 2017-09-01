Death Toll Rises As Gulf Coast Recovers

As President Trump prepares to visit storm damaged areas of Texas Gulf Coast where residents have dealt with record-breaking rainfall and devastating flooding.

Tens of thousands of displaced people will be waking up in shelters again today as flooded out homes remain off limits due to scores of impassible roads.

The death count keeps rising and rescue workers say it is now being counted by the dozen.

It could be almost two weeks before water stops being discharged from two Texas Gulf Coast reservoirs.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the Army Corps of Engineers told him it will take up to 15 days for the Addicks and Barker reservoirs to be back to normal levels. He also says people who have water-filled homes and apartments near the reservoirs need to leave for their own safety. Turner believes evacuating the area would also reduce the stress on police and firefighters. People who leave the area can stay in NRG Stadium.

In Beaumont they’re dealing with another crisis as the city surrounded by water residents now have no clean water available to drink.

It’s hoped the situation will be fixed by early next week, but work to repair the town’s pump system can’t be completed until the floodwaters recede.