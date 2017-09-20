Decision on Robert E. Lee Hotel Sign Delayed

Photo courtesy of the city of San Antonio.

By Pilar Arias

San Antonio’s Historic and Design Review Commission won’t be taking up the Robert E. Lee Hotel signange Wednesday as originally reported.

The owner of the historic building built in 1922, currently being used as apartments, put in a request to change the sign at the top of the building by dropping the “E. Lee.”

An Office of Historic Preservation spokeswoman says if approved, the move wouldn’t actually alter the name of the building.

City staff recommended the modification, because the building’s owner agreed to preserve the remaining portions of the sign.

The HDRC is now expected to take up the issue Oct. 4.

