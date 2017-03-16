Defense Attorney Criticizes Bexar Prosecutors

By Bill O'Neil
|
Mar 16, 7:10 AM

A San Antonio Attorney claims the DA’s office is making it tough for him to do his job.

Joseph Hoelschler says it took months for him to get the results of a clients blood test which could have helped out during his trial. He says he feels the DA’s office is creating the delays on purpose.

We talked to D-A Nico LaHood about the claims and he says there has never been a time his office created a delay on a blood test and if there was one on this case, it was likely during the search for a new laboratory to do blood testing.

LaHood says he’s not going to reach out to Hoelschler to talk things over but he will make time for Hoelschler if he calls.

