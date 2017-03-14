Delays Adding Up at S.A. International

The major late winter storm moving across parts of the Northeastern United States is leaving a big mark at San Antonio International Airport.

As of late Tuesday Afternoon, a total of 62 local flight delays were blamed on the bad weather well to our northeast.

Another twenty San Antonio flights were also canceled as a result of the storm bringing ice, sleet, and snow to the Washington to New England Corridor.

San Antonio International urges anyone flying out of the airport over the next couple of days to check with their airline before arriving fro heir flight.