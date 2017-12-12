Democrat Doug Jones wins Alabama Senate race

The polls have closed in Alabama and Democrat Doug Jones has defeated embattled Republican nominee Roy Moore.

Moore had been the subject of sexual misconduct allegations from his 30s throughout the campaign and has been the topic of national discussion for months.

The Associated Press called the race, with Jones earning 49.5 percent of the vote and Moore 48.9 percent with 91 percent of precincts reporting.

Jones will replace Republican Jeff Sessions, who stepped down from the seat to become attorney general.

President Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations to Jones, saying that a “win is a win” and that Republicans will have their chance to regain the seat “in a very short period of time”.