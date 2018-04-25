Democrats themselves are sick of hearing about Russia (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Apr 25, 2018 @ 5:53 PM KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi discusses a group of Midwestern Democrats who are saying that Washington, D.C. Democrats are “killing” them with the continued Russian angle. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW DEMOCRATSjack riccardiRussia RELATED CONTENT Chief William McManus is unfairly picked on for a nationwide problem (Audio) Did Trump’s travel ban really need to go to the SCOTUS? (Audio) Author RICK ROSS discusses a self-help group that is actually a sex cult (Audio) Parkland survivor, Kyle Kashuv, is belittled for going to a gun range (Audio) Sean Rima: Democrats are just not cool anymore… Is the “Deep State” working to unseat Trump from the Presidency? (Audio)