Democrats, Trump Share Blame For Shutdown In New Poll

A Quinnipiac University National Poll released Wednesday showed voters are divided over who is responsible for the recent government shutdown.

Thirty-two percent of voters said Democrats in Congress are responsible for the shutdown, while 31 percent said President Donald Trump is responsible. Just 18 percent of voters said Republicans in Congress are responsible.

Among independent voters, 28 percent blame Democrats for the shutdown, another 28 percent blame Trump and 20 percent blame Republicans.

Meanwhile, the poll found that the vast majority of voters agree that the brief government shutdown was largely unnecessary.

Eighty-four percent of voters said the shutdown was “mainly unnecessary,” while just 13 percent said the shutdown was “mainly necessary.”

The shutdown came as Democrats wanted a government spending bill to address protections for illegal immigrants brought to the country as children.

Legislation passed Monday that funds the government through February 8th did not include protections for the illegal immigrants known as Dreamers, although Republican leaders have promised to hold a vote on an immigration bill.

“While Republicans in Congress don’t get much of the blame for the shutdown, they should take note of the consistent, strong support for action to help the Dreamers,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

The poll found that voters support 75 percent to 18 percent allowing Dreamers to remain in the country legally, including 49 percent to 37 percent among Republicans.

The Quinnipiac survey of 1,245 voters was conducted January 19th through 23rd and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.

(Trump Photo: Michael Vadon)