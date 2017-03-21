Dems Resume Fight to Boost TX Min Wage

Democrats at the Texas State Capitol are resuming their push to increase the Lone Star State’s minimum wage.

“It’s past time to raise the minimum wage in Texas” State Representative Ron Reynolds said, pointing to his bill that would increase the Texas minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Reynolds reasoning for his bill is simple. He said at the current rate, a Texan working for a minimum wage salary over a forty hour work week would earn only about $15,000 per year. He said that results in those earning those lower wages leaning on public funding to help make ends meet, such as food stamps and other social welfare programs.

Others have filed similar bills.

“I’ve filed House Bill 285, which proposes to raise the State’s minimum wage to at least $15 per hour” State Representative Roberto Alonzo said, echoing Reynolds thoughts.

“To me, it’s important that workers be able to support families, because they spend money in their communities, and it would reduce the use of public funds” Alonzo said.

State Representative Senfronia Thompson has filed a bill of her own to increase the State’s minimum wage–though hers only would bring it up to $10.10 per hour.

“I don’t have to tell you this is a bill for the little dogs, but it is. Even the little dogs have to eat” Thompson said, adding “When people are paid lower wages, that means that the public has to pick up the tab that companies are refusing to pay for the services that they are being rendered.”