Deputies Indicted For Beating Inmate

In June of last year, there was an altercation at the Bexar County Jail between an inmate and a deputy. What happened next has resulted in the indictment of two other Deputies.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says Deputies Michael Gomez and Joseph Anthony Hernandez came in to subdue the inmate and while the man was in the process of surrendering, one of the deputies hit him with a stick.

Then once the inmate was handcuffed, the other Deputy punched him. The inmate was injured but not seriously.

Some other Deputies witnessed what happened and reported what they saw. Gomez and Hernandez are reported to have threatened the other Deputies who came forward.

They were both indicted on a charge of official oppression, Assault Bodily Injury, and Violation of the Civil Rights of Person in Custody. .

Sheriff Salazar says he is pleased that other Deputies who saw the incident came forward to do the right thing.