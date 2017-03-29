Deputies Investigating NE Side Homicide

By Bill O'Neil
|
Mar 29, 9:08 AM

Lots of questions–very few answers for Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies as they look in to an overnight shooting at a mobile home park on the Northeast side.

Deputies were called out to the mobile home park off of Walzem–near New World Drive just after Midnight Wednesday. That’s where they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries after he was shot.

That man was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he later died.

Deputies are investigating what happened as a homicide–but at this point, have no idea as to what happened, or who any possible suspects might be.

Related Content

BCSO Cadet Arrested
Couple Charged in Death of Baby Son
Deputies Searching for Killer after Westside Shoot...
Early Morning Killing in NE Bexar
Teen Leads Deputies on Early Morning Chase
Deputy’s Body Recovered from Sinkhole