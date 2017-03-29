Deputies Investigating NE Side Homicide

Lots of questions–very few answers for Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies as they look in to an overnight shooting at a mobile home park on the Northeast side.

Deputies were called out to the mobile home park off of Walzem–near New World Drive just after Midnight Wednesday. That’s where they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries after he was shot.

That man was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he later died.

Deputies are investigating what happened as a homicide–but at this point, have no idea as to what happened, or who any possible suspects might be.