Deputy Constable Shot and Killed Near Houston

The search is on for a cop killer in the Houston area after a Harris County Deputy Constable was shot and killed in Baytown.

“Most likely he was just arriving at work” Baytown Police Lieutenant Steve Dorris said.

“Our responding officers found Assistant Chief Deputy Clinton Greenwood had suffered a single gunshot wound” Dorris said, adding “Our officers rendered aid to him on scene. He was subsequently life-flighted to Hermann Hospital, where unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries” Dorris said.

Investigators are now working to put all of the pieces together in figuring out what happened, and who fired the shot that killed Greenwood.

“We believe the incident happened outside the courthouse building” Dorris said.