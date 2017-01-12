Deputy Fired Following Arrest

A Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy is out of a job after being arrested late Wednesday Night.

The Sheriff’s Office said 28-year old Matthew Fernandez was fired following his arrest by San Antonio Police, who were called to a domestic disturbance on Chisos Oak Drive–near Southeast Loop 410 and I-37.

He faces charges after officers said he assaulted his wife.

Fernandez had been assigned to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. He is free after posting a $3500 bond.

In a statement, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said “Allegations of family violence are always taken seriously. When those allegations are against an employee, it is extremely troubling. Due to the nature of these allegations and ensuing arrest, this Probationary Deputy has been terminated.”