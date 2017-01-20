Deputy Hurt Following Late Night Traffic Stop

A DWI traffic stop late Thursday Night takes an ominous turn for a Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy.

It all began at around 11 PM–when the Deputy was attempting to place the man under arrest.

“As the Deputy was trying to take the man in to custody, the man escaped and ran down the street” Rosanne Hughes with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office told KTSA News.

“The Deputy caught up with the man and again attempted again to take the man in to custody, but the man continued to resist arrest. The man’s girlfriend had been following behind in her own vehicle… she came to the scene and attempted to interfere with the arrest of her boyfriend” Hughes said.

The Deputy ultimately used his taser on the man as took both he and the woman in to custody.

30-year old Mauricio Vences-Salinas is charged with DWI, resisting arrest, and evading. 28-year old Monica Maldonado-Hernandez is charged with interfering with the duties of a public servant.

The Deputy was slightly hurt during the altercation–but is expected to be ok.

“This Deputy in fact who was involved in this incident has been injured (on the job) in the past” Hughes said.