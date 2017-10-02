Deputy Seguin PD Chief Helped Others After Being Hurt in Las Vegas

Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

By Elizabeth Ruiz

It was like a war zone. That’s how Seguin’s Deputy Police Chief Bruce Ure describes the scene of the Las Vegas massacre, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

“He and a friend were enjoying the concert when all of a sudden, they starting hearing constant gunfire. He thinks there were about 400 to 500 rounds fired,” said Seguin spokeswoman Morgan Ash.

Singer Jason Aldean was performing when shots reigned down on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino where the shooter was staying. Police say 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada previously lived in North Texas and still had a Texas driver’s license.

Ash says Ure suffered a shrapnel wound, but immediately started assisting others who were seriously wounded.

“He was able to put a tourniquet on a man who was bleeding badly from a gunshot wound,” said Ash.

She told KTSA News that Ure also commandeered a vehicle and took two wounded women to a hospital. Ash was staying in contact with the deputy police chief after the ordeal.

“He was supposed to fly in this morning, but was unable to get back into his room to get his things,” she said.

Ure was staying at the Mandalay, 22 floors below Paddock’s room. The hotel was evacuated when the shooting started and guests weren’t allowed to return until several hours later.