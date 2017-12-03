Deputy Shoots Teen who Tried to Run Over Him

by Elizabeth Ruiz

12/4/17

A local teen who was shot after trying to run over a Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy remains in critical condition.

A driver flagged down the deputy around 5:30 Sunday morning to report a road rage incident in the West Side near Loop 1604 at Marbach Road.

Deputy Marin Mata says the officer tracked down the vehicle at a nearby dead end and as he got out of the patrol car, the 17-year-old suspect drove toward the deputy at high speed, hitting him and ramming the cruiser.

The deputy deployed his taser and then fired his weapon, striking the teen.

The wounded suspect drove away and the deputy was unable to follow him, but a second patrol unit located the teen on Highway 90 at Kriewald Road.

The suspect took off again, hitting another driver before crashing into the deputy’s vehicle.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition. His 17-year-old female passenger suffered minor injuries.

The deputy involved in the shooting suffered non-life threatening injuries. He’ll be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

The suspect could be charged with attempted capital murder or aggravated assault on a public servant.