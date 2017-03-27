It Didn’t Take Long After Failure of Repeal and Replace for This To Happen

It took all of 30 seconds for the calls to replace Paul Ryan as Speaker of the House.

In the wake of the failure to repeal and replace Obamacare, the GOP is looking for a fall guy.

Is it Paul Ryan? Will the Speaker lose his gig?

In a tweet Saturday afternoon President Donald Trump promoted the Judge Jeanine Show on FoxNews. She signed on later with a demand that Paul Ryan step down immediately. Pirro laid blamed squarely on the Speaker’s shoulders saying he and other Republicans had seven years to get their stuff together, and they failed.

She also says this is not Trump’s fault because as a businessman he is not prepared to know the ins and outs of moving legislation through congress, but Paul Ryan should, says the judge.

She evens questions his (Ryan’s) loyalty to the President.

GOP lawmakers lined up Sunday to offer their support for the speaker.

What are your thoughts?

Should Paul Ryan be replaced as Speaker over the failure to repeal and replace Obamacare?