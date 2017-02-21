Disaster Declaration in S.A.

The clean up after the “President’s Day” tornadoes that ripped through parts of the San Antonio area will kick up a notch Tuesday.

Mayor Ivy Taylor has issued a disaster declaration after seeing significant damage in a number of areas.

San Antonio Police have increased patrols in the areas most directly impacted by the severe weather in an effort to ensure the safety and security of those neighborhoods.

At last check, storm damage was confirmed at more than 100 homes across Bexar County. Tornado zones have been identified in the 7826, 78217, and 78209 zip codes.

The City’s Office of Emergency Management is partnering with the San Antonio Food Bank in providing a staging area at Noon Tuesday for those who would like to volunteer to help with recovery efforts. Those interested in taking part should call 311.

People are being asked not to show up on their own in storm-battered neighborhoods.

A temporary American Red Cross Shelter has been set up at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Oblate Drive.

Those who would like to make a monetary donation to help storm victims should contact the American Red Cross, the San Antonio Food Bank, and the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County.