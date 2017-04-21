Disaster Supply Sales Tax Holiday Weekend in TX

This might be a good weekend to think about spending a little money on preparing for a disaster.

A “sales tax holiday” will take place, covering a number of items that just might come in handy in a situation none of us really wants to face.

“This is a great time to stock up on those generators, portable radios, flashlights, tarps, ladders and storm shutters… tax free” Doug Shupe with AAA Texas told KTSA News, highlighting some of the items that will be sold tax free through the weekend.

Shupe said the numbers are quite clear when it comes to making those preparations.

“According to the Texas Office of Public Insurance Council, research shows that every dollar spent on mitigation saves $4 to $5 in losses” Shupe said.

The “sales tax holiday” will last thro0ugh the weekend.

“It begins on Saturday at 12:01 AM… and runs through Midnight Monday” Shupe said.