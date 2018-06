Sen. Carlos Uresti, D-San Antonio, speaks as Texas Senate debates abortion bill HB2, Friday, July 12, 2013, in Austin, Texas. The bill would require doctors to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals, only allow abortions in surgical centers, dictate when abortion pills are taken and ban abortions after 20 weeks. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Former state senator Carlos Uresti was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison Tuesday afternoon.

Uresti will be allowed to be free on bond pending the outcome of his next trial on bribery charges in October.

On top of the 12 years, the former legislator was also sentenced to three years supervised release after he serves his 12 years.

KSAT-TV reports Uresti must also pay $6.3 million in restitution.