Disney Channel clears animated “Star Wars Resistance” for launch

Lucasfilm(LOS ANGELES) — Production has begun on Star Wars Resistance, an anime-inspired adventure series that will premiere this fall on Disney Channel in the U.S. and, thereafter, on Disney XD and around the world.

Created by Lucasfilm Animation veteran Dave Filoni, the man behind the Emmy-winning animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars as well as the recently-wrapped Star Wars Rebels, the show centers on Kazuda Xiono [zee-OH-noh], a young pilot recruited by the Resistance to spy on the growing threat of the evil First Order.

The series will take place before the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and will feature the beloved droid BB-8, as well as both new characters and appearances by fan favorites, including ace pilot Poe Dameron and the chromed-out Captain Phasma, voiced by their real-life counterparts Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie, respectively.

The voice cast also includes famous Star Wars fans like Donald Faison and Bobby Moynihan, as well as Silicon Valley‘s Josh Brener, and Elena of Avalor‘s Myrna Velasco.

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm and ABC News.

