District 7 Council Race Shaping Up

A new challenger has jumped into the San Antonio City Council District 7 race.

Her name is Michele Dalbis-Robledo.

“I fully believe that the people of District 7 and the vision that we have together is one of more inclusiveness where we’re more included in the solutions,” she said.

She’s never run for public office before, but did work for Councilman Cris Medina.

“When you see it up close, you see how you might do things differently,” she said.

She’ll focus her campaign on infrastructure, saying it’s just a no brainer in District 7.

“My father always said to me when I was kid ‘Michele, you are either part of the cure or part of the problem”,” she said. “I see that there’s something that I can contribute so I want to be part of the cure.

Councilman Cris Medina announced his re-election bid Sunday afternoon. Marco Reyes is also in the race in District 7.

Full interview with Michele Dalbis-Robledo