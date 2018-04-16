Do you approve of the US/allied strike on Syria? w/ Lt. Col. RALPH PETERS (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Apr 16, 2018 @ 4:33 PM KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with Lt. Col. Ralph Peters about Trump’s decision to bomb locations in Syria after Al-Assad was accused of gassing his own people. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Donald Trumpjack riccardisyria RELATED CONTENT SA Firefighters Union calls on term limits for the city manager (Audio) Former 1st Lady Barbara Bush in Failing Health Comey Says Russians May Have Leverage Over Trump I Keep Losing Track Of Who’s Keeping Black People Down Trump: US, allies attacking Syria to stop chemical weapons The Gang of Four — April 13, 2018 (Audio)