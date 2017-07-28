Docs Using New Tech to Screen for Concussions in Student Athletes

By Don Morgan

There’s been a lot of attention on students athletes and concussions in recent years .

Some local Doctors are using new technology to assess student athletes who have suffered a head injury.

Dr. Matthew Cross at Physician’s Premiere E-R in New Braunfels tells us the baseline tests are on the athlete’s balance and brain function as they check for any concussion symptoms.

“Results of the tests can then be compared to a subsequent exam and if an athlete has a suspected head injury, the testing can be used to look for changes to brain function.”

Cross says they’re offering this new screening free of charge this Monday at the Physician’s Premier ER locations in New Braunfels and Spring Branch.

“The testing will be conducted exclusively by Physician’s Premier from 9 to 4 this Monday the 31st.”

If you want to learn more and register your child for a free screening head to the Physician’s Premier New Braunfels Facebook page.