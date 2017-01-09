Doctors: Start the Year Off Right with a Checkup

Give your new year a healthy start, go check in with your doctor.

“One of the best ways to prevent disease or prevent progression of already existing disease is to make sure that you are seeing you physician at least once a year for your physical,” Doctor Carmen Robinson with Baylor College of Medicine said.

She said it’s a good reminder for you and your children.

And if you don’t have a doctor, “they can obviously do a Google search (for) family doctors,” she said.

And don’t forget to ask questions about your health when you go.