Dodgers place ace Kershaw on 10-day DL

Allen Kee/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have not had the start to the season they were hoping for, and the team received more bad news Sunday.

L.A. manager Dave Roberts announced the team is placing ace Clayton Kershaw on the ten-day disabled list with left biceps tendinitis.

Kershaw felt discomfort while playing catch Saturday, but Roberts told reporters he’s “cautiously optimistic ” about the injury. The 30-year-old has not been his typical Cy Young self on the mound of late, giving up nine earned runs in 18 innings over his last three starts.

Kershaw returned to Los Angeles to be examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, according to Roberts. Replacing Kershaw in the rotation will be veteran Rich Hill, who is coming off a stint on the DL himself for a cracked fingernail. He’ll start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

It’s been an injury-plagued season for L.A., who already have shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Justin Turner on the shelf. The team also lost another starter, lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu, until at least the All-Star break with a major groin injury.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.