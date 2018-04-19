Does a business, like Starbucks, have every right to kick you out? (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Apr 19, 2018 @ 4:37 PM KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi continues to discuss the removal of 2 Black men from a Starbucks who were accused of not being customers. Did Starbucks have a right to do that? CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW jack riccardiStarbucks RELATED CONTENT Why do we say that great people or heroes should run for office? (Audio) The first survivor of the Parkland shooting is now suing… everyone (Audio) JOHN HAYWARD says Comey isn’t coming off well in person (Audio) Starbucks racial “training” is the greatest political correctness overreaction ever (Audio) MARY SCHIAVO says damaged Southwest airline pilot is a hero (Audio) Should online retailers collect sales taxes if they have no store in a state? (Audio)