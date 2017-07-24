Dog Stolen from Animal Care Services

By Pilar Arias

A shi tzu was stolen from Animal Care Services in broad daylight Monday.

Police are now looking for the woman being called the “brazen blonde bandit” and her accomplice.

“She went shopping. She went looking through the kennels for a dog that she would like and then brazenly without any care in the world walked out with that dog,” ACS public relations and outreach manager Lisa Norwood said.

The 6-year-old dog had been at ACS since the 20th and was microchipped to an owner and breed registry in Missouri. Numerous people had already expressed interest in adopting the pet.

The suspect is described as having long blonde hair with French manicured nails. Security cameras caught her wearing white sunglasses and a fitted black dress.

Norwood says the woman was with a female accomplice who had a small child in tow. They left the facility in a white Suburban-style SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 311 or San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7484.