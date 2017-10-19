Doggett Defends CHIP

By Pilar Arias

United States Congressman Lloyd Doggett put out a call to protect the Children’s Health Insurance Program, better known as CHIP.

He, along with healthcare professionals, held a press conference Thursday morning at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio.

“What has expired is an opportunity for insurance that 9 million children across America rely on, about 400,000 of them here in Texas,” Doggett said.

Pediatrician Dianna Burns-Banks said that Texas’ CHIP funding is slated to run out in April next year.

CHIP matches state health care funds for kids whose families make too much to qualify for Medicaid.