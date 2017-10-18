Doggett Pushing for Change in Aftermath of Hot Air Balloon Crash

By Don Morgan

Congressman Lloyd Doggett says the FAA is long overdue in taking action on safety reforms.

He says it’s unfortunate that a tragic event, specifically the hot air balloon crash in Austin last year, for the agency to be forced into making some changes.

“It shouldn’t be that way. The FAA should take it upon themselves to take action.”

Doggett has legislation pushing for laws to make in mandatory for balloon operators to hold a medical certificate, like airplane pilots do.

That move comes as the NTSB investigation into the crash determined that pilot Alfed Nichols took sedatives, opioids and had enough Benadryl in his system to have the equivalent blood-alcohol level of a drunken driver.

The balloon hit high-tension power lines before crashing into a pasture near Austin, killing 16 people. It was the worst hot-air balloon disaster in U.S. history.

Nichols had at least four convictions for drunken driving and twice spent time in prison.