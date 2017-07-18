Domestic Violence Continues to be a Challenge in S.A.

By Don Morgan

It’s a sign of a growing problem. The number of domestic violence cases is on the rise in San Antonio and the population at a local shelter for victims tells the story.

Marta Palaez at Family Violence Prevention Services tells us 4 years ago, the daily population was 68. As of Monday, it’s 172.

Palaez says the tremendous increases is alarming and scary. She tells us that even though they continue educating residents on what they can do to help, not enough people are getting involved.

Palaez talked to us about the incident in which a man threatened a 15 year old girl with a gun before he was shot by Police.

“It’s just a sad, sad day. This type of thing, domestic violence against children is on the rise. I wish I knew exactly what causes people to abuse women and children because it needs to stop.”

Palaez noted that there is plenty of help is available for victims and the first step in any domestic violence incident is to contact the Police.