Don Rickles Dead at 90

Comedian Don Rickles has died at the age of 90.

Born in New York in 1926, Rickles served in the Navy in World War II after graduating from high school.

He would later study acting, and got his start with standup routines and in nightclubs.

His movie roles included the submarine thriller “Run Silent, Run Deep,” “Kelly’s Heroes,” “Casino,” and the “Beach Party” film series. Rickles was also the voice of “Mr. Potato Head” in the “Toy Story” series.

Rickles appeared in guest roles on a number of classic television shows, including The Andy Griffith Show, I Dream of Jeannie, Get Smart, Gilligan’s Island, and the Dick Van Dyke Show.

Rickles star on the “Hollywood Walk of Fame” was dedicated in 2000.