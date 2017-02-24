Bigger fish to fry, not necessary, and a waste of time and resources.

That’s what I say to White House spokesman Sean Spicer’s comments that we will probably see “greater enforcement” of the recreational marijuana laws. The Obama administration’s approach was to “look the other way” as Obama believed he had “bigger fish to fry” than going after folks who are smoking weed for fun.

Obama was right, he just chose the wrong fish.

During the campaign, Donald Trump said pot is an issue for the states to settle. He was right then, Spicer is wrong now.

C’mon, focus boys and girls.

The American people didn’t give you control of all the branches of government so you could bust pot smokers. There’s “bigger fish” like the whale sized big government you need to harpoon- so get busy.