Donors Turn Out for Blood Drive

By Pilar Arias

Six Flags Fiesta Texas, in collaboration with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, hosted a Halloween-themed blood drive Saturday.

“One unit of blood can save several lives so we are so pleased to be a part of this,” Six Flags Fiesta Texas Communications Manager Sydne Purvis said.

Each donor received a free Fright Fest admission ticket.

“This is just a good way to give back to the community,” donor Marissa Quintero said.

The amusement park has been hosting blood drives for several years. Purvis said they continue growing in popularity, so this most recent one was the first time four bloodmobiles were parked at the main gate area.

One in seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion. One pint of blood can save up to three lives.

For more information about donations with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center click here