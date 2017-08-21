Don’t Let the Eclipse Distract You on the Road

By Pilar Arias

AAA Texas is urging drivers to avoid distractions during Monday’s solar eclipse.

“Be courteous, be watchful, be alert and also don’t be distracted. Don’t use your cell phone or other devices while you’re driving especially,” spokesman Daniel Armbruster said.

The eclipse lasts from about 11:40 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. Central Time. Texas does not lie in the totality zone.

Armbruster reminded drivers to not wear eclipse glasses while operating a vehicle.

“We don’t want to see people stopping along the interstate or parking on the shoulder during the event because that can become quite a danger to other motorists,” he said.

This year’s eclipse is a good practice for Texans. The state lies in the totality zone for the next solar eclipse in April 2024.