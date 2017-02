With the rain in the forecast, it’s still okay to rodeo San Antonio.

“We have over 250 theme shops that people can go and experience all indoors,” SA Stock Show and Rodeo’s Lauren Sides told KTSA News.

And each night, inside the AT&T Center, you can stay dry watching the rodeo and concert.

“On Monday, we have the Wrangler Special, where you buy one rodeo ticket and the second one is on Wrangler,” she said.

Tuesday is Faith and Family Night at the rodeo.