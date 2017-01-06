Doseum to Honor Kids

12 San Antonio children are going to be honored for their work in keeping the dream alive.

Margaret Brown at the DoSeum says the youngsters exemplify and live out the tenants of Dreamweek in their daily loves.

So, a ceremony in their honor is being held tomorrow morning.

Brown tells us the ceremony is part of the lead up to the city’s annual MLK Day March on January 16th.

The children being honored were all nominated by community leaders, family members and their teachers.

The ceremony gets underway at 10:30 at the DoSeum on Broadway. If you want to learn more head to http://www.thedoseum.org/