Downtown Bartender arrested for sexual assault

A bartender at Viva Tacoland is charged with sexually assaulting two women in their hotel room shortly after serving them drinks.

San Antonio police say 30-year-old Dillonger Hackett was arrested at his home on Monday. Two women claimed in an affidavit that they believe Hackett drugged their drinks when they went to the restaurant on Grayson Street last month.

They say they have vague memories of Hackett in their room at the nearby Hotel Emma afterward. Surveillance at the hotel reportedly shows Hackett arriving with the two women and leaving without them later that night.